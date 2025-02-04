Fans Urge Sanjay Leela Bhansali To Re-Release Black As Padmaavat Returns To Theaters
As Padmaavat gears up for its re-release, fans are urging Sanjay Leela Bhansali to bring his 2005 masterpiece Black back to theaters to mark its 20th anniversary.
New Delhi: As Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic Padmaavat prepares for its re-release on February 6, fans are rallying for another of his iconic films, Black (2005), to make a comeback on the big screen. Considered one of the finest films in Indian cinema, Black has completed 20 years, and social media is flooded with requests for its re-release.
On social media, fans are voicing their excitement and urging for the re-release of Black. One user wrote, “As Padmaavat is re-releasing in a few days, I feel that another movie that should be coming to the theatres once again is BLACK,” while another exclaimed, “We need Black to be re-released!!! That masterpiece.” Others joined in with similar sentiments, with one user asking, “When will Black be re-released? #SanjayLeelaBhansali when do we get to see this movie again in theatres?”
We need black to be re released!!! That masterpiece — Rani (@rockykirani) February 4, 2025
As Padmavaat is re releasing in a few days, I feel that another movie that should be coming to the theatres once again is BLACK— aleena (@aleena_112000) February 4, 2025
I WANT BLACK TO COME TO Theatres pleassssseeeee — Shriya Kanojia (@KanojiaShriya89) February 4, 2025
When will black be re released? #SanjayLeelaBhansali when do we get to see this movie again in theatres — shriya (@alisha1302002) February 4, 2025
As the excitement continues to build for Padmaavat's return to cinemas, it seems Black's fans are hoping their favorite film will follow suit.
