Fans Urge Sanjay Leela Bhansali To Re-Release Black As Padmaavat Returns To Theaters

New Delhi: As Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic Padmaavat prepares for its re-release on February 6, fans are rallying for another of his iconic films, Black (2005), to make a comeback on the big screen. Considered one of the finest films in Indian cinema, Black has completed 20 years, and social media is flooded with requests for its re-release.

On social media, fans are voicing their excitement and urging for the re-release of Black. One user wrote, “As Padmaavat is re-releasing in a few days, I feel that another movie that should be coming to the theatres once again is BLACK,” while another exclaimed, “We need Black to be re-released!!! That masterpiece.” Others joined in with similar sentiments, with one user asking, “When will Black be re-released? #SanjayLeelaBhansali when do we get to see this movie again in theatres?”

As the excitement continues to build for Padmaavat's return to cinemas, it seems Black's fans are hoping their favorite film will follow suit.