Farhan Akhtar And Raashii Khanna To Visit Jodhpur For Emotional Tribute Ahead Of ‘120 Bahadur’ Trailer Launch

New Delhi: Actors Farhan Akhtar and Raashii Khanna, who star in the upcoming war drama 120 Bahadur, are set to visit Jodhpur for an emotional tribute on the day of the film’s trailer launch. The movie, based on the valour of real-life heroes from the 1962 Battle of Rezang La, has already generated strong anticipation for its stirring portrayal of India’s armed forces.

The Jodhpur visit holds special significance, as the duo will pay homage at the memorial of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC — the war hero whose courage has inspired generations. During their visit, Farhan Akhtar and Raashii Khanna will also meet Major Shaitan Singh Bhati’s son, Narpat Singh Ji, and his family, presenting the trailer to them before its global unveiling.

In the film, Farhan Akhtar portrays Major Shaitan Singh, while Raashii Khanna plays a pivotal special role, marking a meaningful on-screen reunion for the two.

A source close to the production shared, “Farhan Akhtar and Raashii Khanna will be visiting Jodhpur on the day of the trailer launch to pay homage at the memorial of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC. The visit is being planned as a heartfelt tribute to Major Shaitan Singh Bhati and the spirit of valour and sacrifice that 120 Bahadur celebrates. During their visit, Farhan and Raashii will also meet Major Shaitan Singh Bhati’s son, Narpat Singh Ji, and his family before unveiling the trailer to the world.”

Meet Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC — The Hero of Rezang La Whose Story Inspires 120 Bahadur

In 120 Bahadur, Farhan Akhtar brings to life the inspiring story of Major Shaitan Singh, PVC , a national hero whose bravery shaped one of the most legendary last stands in Indian military history during the 1962 India-China War.

Born in 1924 in Rajasthan, Major Shaitan Singh was the commanding officer of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment. On 18 November 1962, at the snowbound heights of Rezang La in Ladakh, he and 119 soldiers held their ground against an overwhelming Chinese assault. Their unwavering resistance protected the strategic Chushul airstrip, etching their names in the annals of courage and sacrifice.

For his unparalleled leadership and supreme sacrifice, Major Shaitan Singh was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra — India’s highest military honour.

Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment), and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios), 120 Bahadur is an Excel Entertainment production.