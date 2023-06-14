Farhan Akhtar Announces Release Date Of Fukrey 3: Check Details

The iconic characters of Hunny, Choocha, Lali, and Bhooli Punjaban from the immensely popular Fukrey movie franchise have etched a lasting impression in the hearts of fans. Building upon the success of the first two installments, the makers have now announced the eagerly anticipated release of Fukrey 3. Farhan Akhtar, the film's producer, took to Instagram to reveal the much-awaited release date.

To commemorate the 10-year journey of Fukrey, Farhan shared a video and wrote, “The Jugaadu boys are back on 1st Dec, 2023 at cinemas near you. #Fukrey3.”

The Fukrey franchise

The Fukrey franchise, directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, featured an exceptional ensemble cast. Pulkit Samrat portrayed the lovable Hunny, Varun Sharma played the endearing Choocha, Manjot Singh brought charm to Lali's character, Ali Fazal portrayed Zafar, Richa Chadda mesmerised as Bholi Punjaban, and Pankaj Tripathi stole hearts as Pandit Ji.

The first Fukrey film revolved around the exploits of four young friends — Hunny, Choocha, Zafar, and Lali — who sought quick wealth but found themselves entangled with the notorious gangster Bholi Punjaban. However, they managed to outsmart Bholi and ensured her arrest, culminating in a happy ending.

The movie's soundtrack, featuring chart-toppers like Ambarsariya by Sona Mohapatra and Fuk Fuk Fukrey by Ram Sampath, Yash Divecha, Amjad Bagadwa, and Vrashal Chavan, became massive hits among the masses.

In the sequel, the entire cast reprised their iconic roles, with the plot focusing on Bholi Punjaban's vengeful return to settle scores with the Fukrey gang.

About Fukrey 3

As for Fukrey 3, slated for release on December 1, 2023, the entire cast, except Ali Fazal, will once again grace the silver screen, delighting fans with their endearing performances.

With the announcement of this movie, fans are eagerly anticipating another laughter-filled rollercoaster ride as they reunite with their beloved characters and indulge in the misadventures of the Fukrey gang once again.

About Excel Entertainment

Excel Entertainment, founded in 1999 by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, has been at the forefront of producing remarkable cinematic experiences. Their recent web series release, Dahaad, starring Sonakshi Sinha and featuring acclaimed actors Vijay Varma and Gulshan Devaiah, met with resounding success on Amazon Prime Video, further solidifying Excel Entertainment's reputation for delivering quality entertainment.