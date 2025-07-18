Farhan Akhtar’s 120 Bahadur Becomes First Indian Project To Collaborate With Team Behind Hollywood Biggies Like Gladiator, Harry Potter & X-Men

New Delhi: Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming war epic 120 Bahadur is all set to transport audiences to the unforgiving terrain of Rezang La — one of the most heroic yet lesser-known chapters of Indian military history. Find out more about the movie here:

FAQs

What Is the film based on?

Actor Farhan Akhtar will be seen as a real-life hero—Maj Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC. A symbol of courage and sacrifice, Maj Singh’s leadership at Rezang La is etched in history. It's a war epic in the making.

What Is 120 Bahadur Story?

The film is based on the legendary Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 India-China War, the film brings alive the extraordinary courage of 120 soldiers from the 13 Kumaon Regiment who stood their ground against an entire Chinese battalion at over 16,000 feet. The teaser of the film will be out in the first week of August.

Who are the makers of 120 Bahadur?

Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment), and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios), the film is an Excel Entertainment production.

When is it releasing?

120 Bahadur is slated to release in cinemas on November 21, 2025.

What does its collab with Snow Business team mean?



To recreate the brutal winter backdrop with authenticity, 120 Bahadur becomes the first Indian film to collaborate with Snow Business, the world’s leading artificial snow company which has worked with several big Hollywood projects. Known for their work on Gladiator, Harry Potter, X-Men, House of the Dragon, Wonder Woman 1984, and The Witcher, Snow Business now brings their cutting-edge technology and cinematic expertise to India with this landmark project.