Farhan Akhtar’s Superboys Of Malegaon Opens Advance Booking, Check Out Special Offer!

New Delhi: Superboys of Malegaon has been making waves, and its trailer has only heightened the excitement with its emotional depth and raw storytelling.

Directed by Reema Kagti, the film follows the inspiring journey of Nasir Sheikh and his friends, who chase their filmmaking dreams in the small town of Malegaon, proving that passion and determination can make anything possible.

With just a day to go, anticipation is at its peak as advance bookings for Superboys of Malegaon are now open.

The makers unveiled the film’s trailer, announcing, "A film about films, a story about dreamers. Book your tickets now! Superboys of Malegaon IN THEATRES tomorrow! Advance bookings now open. #1DayToGo".

Adding to the excitement, a Buy One Get One Free offer is up for grabs! Use code 'SUPERBOYSBOGO' while booking to enjoy the film with your special ones.

This exclusive offer makes the film more accessible, inviting audiences to experience the heartwarming journey of dreamers on the big screen, celebrating the magic of cinema together.

A collaboration between Amazon MGM Studios, Excel Entertainment, and Tiger Baby, Superboys of Malegaon is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti.

The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora in lead roles.

Written by Varun Grover, Superboys of Malegaon is set for a grand theatrical release on February 28, premiering across India, the US, UK, UAE, Australia, and New Zealand.