/Father's Day 2026 OTT Watchlist: Drishyam 2 to Gulmohar, 10 movies to watch on ZEE5, Prime Video & JioHotstar

Father's Day 2026 OTT Watchlist: Not all movie and TV dads are the same. Some are show to be protective and ready to fight for their kids while others shower love quietly, without saying much. Then there are those few who struggle to share their feelings, making mistakes along the way. Over the years, films and shows have told all kinds of father stories — happy ones, hard ones, and ones that make you cry. This Father's Day, here's a list of titles that show fatherhood in different ways, from love and sacrifice to fights, growth, and making up.
Paa is 2009 release directed by R Balki, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Vidya Balan. The film is inspired by the 1996 Hollywood film Jack as per some reports and is based on the relationship of a boy with a rare genetic condition progeria and his parents. Jaya Bachchan makes a cameo appearance in the opening credits of the film as a narrator. Real-life father-son duo Amitabh and Abhishek switch roles as son and father in this heart-touching tale of emotions.
Kaalidhar Laapata is written and directed by Madhumita. The film stars Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role as Kaalidhar, alongside Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and child actor Daivik Bhagela in supporting roles. The story follows Kaalidhar, a middle-aged man experiencing memory loss and a sense of abandonment after overhearing his family's plan to leave him behind during a religious gathering.
Vanvaas is a family drama film directed by Anil Sharma. The film stars Nana Patekar, Utkarsh Sharma Simrat Kaur, Rajpal Yadav, Khushbu Sundar, and Ashwini Kalsekar. Vanvaas explores the complexities of familial relationships, focusing on themes of sacrifice, emotional bonds, and the challenges of sustaining unity in modern times.
Goodbye is a family comedy-drama film written and directed by Vikas Bahl. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna (in her Hindi film debut) and Neena Gupta with, Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, Ashish Vidyarthi, Payal Thapa, Elli AvrRam, Sahil Mehta, Shivin Narang, Shayank Shukla, newcomer Abhishekh Khan and Arun Bali play supporting roles. This film featured Arun Bali's last performance, who died on the day of the film's release. It is heartfelt family drama that follows the Bhalla family as they come together after the sudden loss of their matriarch.
Gulmohar is a family drama film written and directed by Rahul V. Chittella. The film stars veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, Manoj Bajpayee, Simran, Suraj Sharma, Amol Palekar, and Kaveri Seth, amongst others. Gulmohar follows the Batra family as they prepare to move out of their ancestral home after decades of shared memories. Amid the transition, family secrets and unresolved relationships come to the surface.
Kaam Chalu Hai is written and directed by Palash Muchhal, starring Rajpal Yadav, Giaa Manek, and Kurangi Vijayshri Nagraj in the leading roles. The film is based on the real-life story of Manoj Patil.
Mee Raqsam is directed by Baba Azmi. Written by Safdar Mir and Husain Mir, the film tells the story of a young Muslim girl who wants to become a dancer. It stars Naseeruddin Shah, Aditi Subedi, Danish Husain, Shraddha Kaul and Rakesh Chaturvedi Om in lead roles.
Gadar 2 is a period action drama film directed by Anil Sharma and written by Shaktimaan Talwar. The sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001), it stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma, all reprising their lead roles from the original, with Simrat Kaur, Manisha Wadhwa, and Gaurav Chopra. Gadar 2 follows Tara Singh as he embarks on a perilous mission across the border to rescue his son, Jeete, who has been captured in Pakistan.
Drishyam 2 is a crime thriller film co-written, directed, and produced by Abhishek Pathak. It is a remake of the 2021 Malayalam film of the same name and sequel to the 2015 film Drishyam. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Rajat Kapoor in lead roles. It follows the story of Vijay Salgaonkar, a devoted father who will stop at nothing to protect his family.
Drishyam 3 is a Malayalam crime drama film written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, it is a sequel to Drishyam 2 (2021) and the third installment in the Drishyam film series. The film stars Mohanlal, alongside Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Kalabhavan Shajon, Siddique, Murali Gopy, and Asha Sarath.
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