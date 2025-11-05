Fatima Sana Shaikh & Vijay Varma’s ‘Gustaakh Ishq’ Hit By Last-Minute Change, New Release Date Announced

Mumbai: Movie buffs will have to wait a bit longer to witness designer Manish Malhotra's forthcoming romantic entertainer "Gustaakh Ishq" featuring Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

The drama that was originally scheduled to be out in the theatres on November 21 this year has now been pushed for a week on November 28.

Sharing the new release date for "Gustaakh Ishq" on social media, the makers wrote, "Mark your calendars, ishq has a new date for y’all (Smiling Face with Hearts Emoji) #GustaakhIshq is now releasing on 28th November, 2025 (sic)."

The makers further shared a new motion poster for the drama, where Vijay can be seen lovingly looking at Sana, while she blows bubbles on his face. We could also hear the track "Ul Jalool Ishq" from the movie in the backdrop.

Along with Vijay and Fatima, the film will also see Naseeruddin Shah and Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles.

Set against the backdrop of Old Delhi, the teaser of "Gustaakh Ishq" shells out some major retro romance vibes.

The drama will be backed under Manish Malhotra's home banner Stage5 Production, marking his primary project as a producer.

Helmed by Vibhu Puri, the music for the movie has been provided by Vishal Bhardwaj with lyrics by Gulzar. Manush Nandan has looked after the camera work of the romantic entertainer.

Speaking about making his way into production, Manish Malhotra said, “My love for cinema began in childhood. The silver screen was my doorway to the world..watching colours, clothes, music, and lifestyles unfold in cinema halls shaped my imagination and inspired me to become a designer. Today, stepping into film production feels like my way of giving back to the medium that has given me everything. With Stage5 Production, the journey ahead is about embracing the unexpected ; through stories, genres, and films that continue to surprise and inspire.”