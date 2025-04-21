Fawad Khan And Vaani Kapoor Set Dubai Stage On Fire With Sizzling Chemistry At Abir Gulaal Music Launch — Fans Can’t Stop Gushing, WATCH VIDEO!

Fawad Khan is officially back, and how! The dashing actor, who’s set to make his much-awaited Bollywood return with Abir Gulaal, set the stage ablaze with co-star Vaani Kapoor at the film’s grand music launch in Dubai. Held at the iconic Global Village on April 19, the event was nothing short of spectacular — and fans can’t get enough of their red-hot chemistry!

Joined by music maestro Amit Trivedi, the stars gave fans a night to remember. The biggest highlight? Fawad and Vaani grooving together, oozing charisma and chemistry that sent the crowd into a frenzy. As clips from the event went viral, fans couldn’t stop raving about the 'Khudaya Ishq' performance — a soulful track from the film that was brought to life by the magnetic duo.

In one of the most talked-about moments of the evening, Fawad serenaded the crowd with ‘Kuch Naa Kaho’ while the teaser of Abir Gulaal played in the background. The crowd erupted with applause as the suave star took the mic, reminding fans exactly why they’ve missed him.

Meanwhile, Vaani Kapoor looked every bit the diva as she joined Fawad on stage, swaying to the film’s tunes and sparking excitement for the onscreen magic to come.

Even the official Instagram page of Global Village couldn’t resist celebrating the night, posting pictures and writing, “Wonderful night with the stars of Abir Gulaal at Global Village! Swipe through to relive the moments with @itsamittrivedi, @fawadkhan81, and @vaanikapoor as they launched the music of the upcoming Bollywood blockbuster on the Main Stage!”

Watch the video here:

Boycott Controversy: Film Faces Political Heat

Despite the excitement, Abir Gulaal hasn’t been free of controversy. The film has sparked outrage from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), who have demanded a ban on the movie in Maharashtra due to Fawad’s Pakistani roots. MNS leader Ameya Khopkar issued a strong warning, stating, “We will not allow any film featuring Pakistani artists to be released in Maharashtra. I dare them to release it.”

Directed by Aarti S Bagdi, Abir Gulaal is slated for a theatrical release on May 9, 2025. Whether you're a die-hard Fawad fan or a Bollywood lover, this film promises drama, romance, music — and plenty of headlines.