Fighter FIRST LOOK poster: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone in India’s first aerial actioner, release date locked!

Mumbai: Celebrating India's 75th Republic Day, the action-packed large-screen spectacle by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, is set to release on 25th January 2024. Fighter will see Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone as Indian Air Force pilots. The film also stars Anil Kapoor in a major role. Turning producer with Fighter, Director Siddharth Anand, who is known for helming India’s biggest action films is pulling out all stops to set up this massive spectacle, set to grip audiences with a never before big screen experience. The film, paying a tribute to India's armed forces, is perfectly timed to open during the Republic Day weekend.

A first on many accounts, Fighter will be India’s first aerial action film. It’s also the first time Hrithik Roshan shares screen space with Deepika Padukone. With Producer & Viacom18 Studio’s COO Ajit Andhare's vision of bringing an international-scale action film to Indian cinema, the film intends to appeal to a global audience with its story deeply rooted in India.

Shot across the world, it promises state-of-the-art techniques and technology in the making of the film.

Brace yourselves for a first-of-its-kind visual treat on January 25, 2024.