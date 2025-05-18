Final Wrap For Bhooth Bangla: Akshay Kumar And Wamiqa Gabbi Feature In BTS Video - WATCH

New Delhi: The much-anticipated horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan, has officially wrapped its shoot. Marking a major reunion between Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar after 15 years, the film has already built significant buzz since the release of its first poster. To celebrate the film’s completion, the makers dropped a behind-the-scenes video on social media, featuring Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi shooting a visually striking song sequence choreographed by Pony Verma beneath a picturesque waterfall.

The video, shared with fans online, offers a glimpse of the grandeur and visual appeal expected from the film and has only heightened anticipation ahead of its release.

Adding to the excitement is the film’s stellar ensemble cast that includes Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Asrani, and Wamiqa Gabbi. With scenes filmed across locations like Rajasthan, Jaipur, and Hyderabad, Bhooth Bangla is expected to blend traditional horror with laugh-out-loud comedy in classic Priyadarshan fashion.

Produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, along with Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films, the film is co-produced by Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali. The story is penned by Akash A Kaushik, with screenplay by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair, and Priyadarshan. Dialogues are by Rohan Shankar.

Bhooth Bangla is slated for a theatrical release on 2nd April 2026.