Find out what ‘Darlings’ co-stars Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma have in common

New Delhi: Actors Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma would be sharing the screen space for the second time after working together in Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Gully Boy’. In an interview while promoting the film, Alia and Vijay found many things that are common about their respective careers.



During a recent interview with a leading portal, when asked about when Vijay will complete his 10 years in the industry he revealed 'it would be in October this year' to which Alia reacted by saying 'Same', and then he mentioned he had his 'first release in 2012 October' to which she again said 'Same'. And while finding this amazing coincidence similar in both of their careers, both the actors shook hands and Alia ended up stating their bond as 'Darlings'.

While Vijay Varma made his debut with Chittagong on 12th October in 2012, Alia Bhatt made hers a week later with Student of the Year on 19th October, 2012.

A source close to the actor had also earlier revealed how it was Alia who had suggested Vijay’s name for Darlings after having worked with him in Gully Boy because she was highly impressed with the actor's skills and talent. Their upcoming project 'Darlings' also features Shefali Shah in a pivotal role and is directed by debutant director Jasmeet K. Reen.

‘Darlings’ is also Alia’s first film as a producer. She has co-produced the film with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies.

On the work front, apart from ‘Darlings’, Vijay will be seen in ‘Devotion of Suspect X’ that stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, ‘Dahaad’ with Sonakshi Sinha, Sumit Saxena's untitled next and ‘Mirzapur’ season 3.