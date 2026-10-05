The fire incident also impacted adjacent shooting setups within the Film City complex. Filming for MTV’s Hustle 5 and the show Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 was temporarily halted due to the rising smoke and safety protocols. Initial reports indicate the fire may have originated on the sets of Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 before spreading toward neighboring shooting areas. Official assessments regarding the extent of structural damage are currently underway.