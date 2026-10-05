A fire broke out at a temporary shooting set in Mumbai’s Film City in Goregaon East on Monday afternoon, as per a Mid-day report. The location was being utilized for director Nitesh Tiwari's highly anticipated mythological epic Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi. Plumes of thick smoke rising from the area caused panic nearby and quickly went viral across social media platforms.
The Mumbai Fire Brigade confirmed that the situation was brought under control swiftly and no injuries were reported in the incident.
According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Mumbai Fire Brigade, as per the same report, a Level-1 fire call was reported at 4:02 PM behind Reliance Media Works and Prime Focus Studio in Film City. The blaze was primarily confined to electric wiring cables, fittings, wooden planks, doors, bamboo structures, plastic material, air conditioning units, sound systems, and shooting equipment housed inside a PCR unit on a 100x20-foot temporary structure.
Personnel from the fire brigade, local police, BMC ward control, and 108 ambulance services immediately rushed to the spot. The fire was successfully extinguished by 4:55 PM.
The fire incident also impacted adjacent shooting setups within the Film City complex. Filming for MTV’s Hustle 5 and the show Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 was temporarily halted due to the rising smoke and safety protocols. Initial reports indicate the fire may have originated on the sets of Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 before spreading toward neighboring shooting areas. Official assessments regarding the extent of structural damage are currently underway.
The incident occurred shortly after global creator MrBeast attended a promotional Ramayana event in Mumbai alongside lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, producer Namit Malhotra, actor Ravie Dubey, and director Nitesh Tiwari.
Produced on a massive scale, Ramayana is among the most awaited multi-part cinematic projects in Indian cinema. Ramayana: Part 1 is slated for a grand theatrical release on Diwali 2026, with Part 2 scheduled to follow on Diwali 2027.
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