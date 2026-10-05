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  • /Fire breaks out on set of Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's 'Ramayana' in Film City; no injuries, says report

Fire breaks out on set of Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's 'Ramayana' in Film City; no injuries, says report

Ramayana set in Mumbai's Film City caught fire on Monday afternoon, causing temporary shooting disruptions and equipment damage, though no casualties were reported.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 07:51 PM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 07:51 PM IST
Fire breaks out on set of Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's 'Ramayana' in Film City; no injuries, says report
Image Credit: Poster/Instagram@facc2911

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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