Fans Reacts With Awe As First Glimpse Of Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana Unveiled Across Nine Cities

New Delhi: In a moment that sent chills down the spine of audiences across the country, the first look of Namit Malhotra’s much-anticipated epic, Ramayana: The Introduction, was unveiled simultaneously in theatres across nine Indian cities, Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pune, Kolkata, and Kochi. The result? An eruption of applause, emotion, and overwhelming admiration.

Billed as one of the most ambitious cinematic projects in Indian history, Ramayana is not merely a film, it’s a reimagining of a sacred legacy that spans millennia and touches the lives of over 2.5 billion people around the world.

Audiences lucky enough to witness the exclusive preview described it as “majestic,” “goosebumps-inducing,” and “beyond all expectations.” Social media quickly lit up with clips capturing thunderous applause, standing ovations, and fans visibly moved by the spectacle.

In a historic first, Academy Award-winning composers Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman have teamed up to score the film, bringing together their global musical mastery for what promises to be a transcendent cinematic experience. Filmed entirely for IMAX, Ramayana aims to immerse audiences in a visually spectacular journey into one of the world’s oldest and most revered epics.

Sharing the audience reactions online, the creators expressed heartfelt gratitude, “Truly humbled by the love pouring in from across the world.

The response to #Ramayana: The Introduction has been overwhelming — and deeply personal for all the cast and crew who’ve poured our hearts into this.

Here’s to what lies ahead.

#Ramayana #RamayanaByNamitMalhotra

In cinemas globally — Diwali 2026 & 2027.”

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios, in collaboration with Yash’s Monster Mind Creations and the eight-time Oscar-winning DNEG, the two-part saga is poised to be a landmark global event.

The stellar cast includes Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled for a worldwide IMAX release in Diwali 2026, with Part 2 to follow in Diwali 2027, promising an epic cinematic celebration of myth, music, and modern moviemaking on a scale never seen before in Indian cinema.