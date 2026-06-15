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From 7-hr 20 min teaser to 4 min 58 sec blockbuster: Cinema's longest and most bizarre trailers

Longest movie trailers in history: Beyond the 2-Minute norm - Why these 5 viral movie trailers broke the usual cinema grind.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 08:00 AM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 08:00 AM IST
From 7-hr 20 min teaser to 4 min 58 sec blockbuster: Cinema's longest and most bizarre trailers
Image Credit: (Pic Courtesy: Movie Posters/Stills)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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