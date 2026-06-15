/From 7-hr 20 min teaser to 4 min 58 sec blockbuster: Cinema's longest and most bizarre trailers

Longest movie trailers in history: A film trailer is a window to how the world will perceive the director's vision. Therefore, a trailer or a teaser is of prime importance. Sometimes, a trailer gives a sneak-peek into what to expect from the upcoming outing. The usual norm of 2 minute video teaser is what most people drop, but there are exceptions. Today, let's a take look at these 5 epic movies which are far from the norm and the trailers you can watch for hours and not minutes - making them the longest ones so far.
Swedish filmmaker Anders Weberg's experimental film called Ambiancé was 720 hours long. In 2016, Weberg released a 'short trailer' that clocked in at 7 hours and 20 minutes—all filmed in a single, continuous, dialogue-free take on a beach.
Director David Fincher's extended trailer for 'The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo' ran for 8 minutes and 6 seconds. It acted more like an atmospheric character study than a traditional teaser. To build hype for his pitch-black, brilliant 2011 adaptation, his 'extended character profile' trailer was treated like like a standalone short film.
Rohit Shetty's cop universe has a massive fanbase. For Singham Again, the creators decided that a standard teaser simply couldn't hold the sheer amount of star power and explosive action. Clocking in at just 2 seconds under five minutes, this trailer was loaded with drama, flying cars, and intense monologues.
When you have a massive ensemble cast featuring what feels like half of Bollywood, a two-minute trailer just turns into a blur of faces. Welcome To The Jungle took its time—four minutes and ten seconds, to be exact—to introduce its chaotic world, massive musical numbers, and a sprawling cast of characters.
Aditya Dhar's hit franchise Dhurandhar - packed with heavy narrative and superlative characters, at over four minutes, the trailer peaked interest of viewers. The 120-second timer does not always work and sometimes it is for the good.
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