/From 7-hr 20 min teaser to 4 min 58 sec blockbuster: Cinema's longest and most bizarre trailers

Longest movie trailers in history: A film trailer is a window to how the world will perceive the director's vision. Therefore, a trailer or a teaser is of prime importance. Sometimes, a trailer gives a sneak-peek into what to expect from the upcoming outing. The usual norm of 2 minute video teaser is what most people drop, but there are exceptions. Today, let's a take look at these 5 epic movies which are far from the norm and the trailers you can watch for hours and not minutes - making them the longest ones so far.