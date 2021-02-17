From Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj to Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera, YRF announces 2021 films release dates: Check here

New Delhi: Yash Raj Films (YRF) announced a slate of films on Wednesday (February 17) lined up for 2021 release with “strong intent to bring audiences back to experience films on the big screen”.

From Akshay Kumar’s ‘Prithviraj’ to Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Shamshera’, five YRF films are set for a theatrical release in 2021. Dibakar Banerjee-directed ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ is booked for a March 19 release. The movie, a black comedy, stars Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.

Following this, ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’, a sequel to the 2005 blockbuster crime comedy, will premiere on April 23. The movie will feature Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in the lead. While ‘Gully Boy’ star Siddhant Chaturvedi and actress Sharvari will be seen in prominent roles.

Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer ‘Shamshera’ is set to hit the silver screens on June 25. Helmed by Karan Malhotra, the plot revolves around a dacoit tribe fighting for their right and independence from the British.

Directed by Divyang Thakkar, ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ will release on August 27. The star cast involves Ranveer Singh, Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah. ‘Arjun Reddy’ fame Shalini will make her Bollywood debut with the movie.

Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Prithviraj’, is slated for a Diwali release. It will release on November 5 Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the biopic is based on 11th century ruler Prithiviraj Chauhan. The star cast also includes Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood, and will mark the acting debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar.

(With additional inputs from news agency PTI)