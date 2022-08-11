New Delhi: Aamir Khan’s latest film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ has been receiving love from all corners. Bollywood actors, filmmakers and cricketers all have showered their love on the film.

After being embroiled in controversies for so long, Aamir Khan's ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is here to serve its audience in the theaters. While it has been collecting great reviews from the audience, here are some prominent personalities from the entertainment and cricket world who were seen showering love for the film on their social media handles.

From Alia Bhatt, Zoya Akhtar to Irfan Pathan, let us look at the renowned personalities who shared their love for the film on their social media handles.

Hansal Mehta

"Laal Singh Chaddha" might still be as fitfully mawkish as "Gump" in its tendency toward brazen sentimentality, but is a film more deliberately rooted in philosophies of gentleness. It is the superior version.

Alia Bhatt

"Such a beautiful film - Go watch Lal Singh Chaddha only in cinemas!!!!! You don't want to miss it"

Zoya Akhtar

"Soul is a rare commodity these days.When you come across it, you share. Laal Singh Chaddha."

Irfan Pathan

"Had fun watching the movie LalSinghChaddha Lal will make you fall in love with his goodness. Amir khan as always has played the character with Perfection. Well done AKPPL Official on such a feel-good movie."

Javed Jaffery

"What a Beautiful film. You get sucked in and taken on a wonderful journey. This HAS to be watched in a theatre to experience it. AamirKhan best performance to date. Kareena Kapoor Mona Singh top notch. Beautifully directed by Advait Chandan. Must watch!”

Sushmita Sen

“What a treat of beautiful performances!! Congratulations to the entire team LaalSinghChaddha loved watching the film!!”

Aakash Chopra

“Saw LaalSinghChaddha last night. What an epic performance by Aamir…one of his finest (and that says a lot for someone with the body of work that he has…Lagaan, Gajni, Dangal etc.). The film grows on you & you fall in love wid Laal Singh. Wishing AKPPL_Official all the best.”

Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of 'Forrest Gump'. The film released on 11 August 2022.