New Delhi: Ever since the trailer of Aamir Khan starrer Sitaare Zameen Par was released, audiences have been eagerly waiting to watch this heartwarming family entertainer on the big screen. A spiritual sequel to the 2007 superhit Taare Zameen Par, the film has generated immense anticipation.

Amidst the rising excitement, the makers are gradually introducing the cast of the film and now, it’s time to meet Rishabh Jain, a.k.a. Raju.

The makers took to Instagram and shared a meet the cast video with a heartfelt caption, '' Raju ko milkar aapka bhi dil garden-garden ho jaayega. So watch #Sitaare Zameen Par 20th June Only in Theatres. Trailer out now.''

Childhood Dream To Working With Superstar Aamir Khan

Rishabh Jain, who has a childhood dream of becoming Mr. Bean, will be seen playing the role of Raju in Sitaare Zameen Par. As the makers shared his introduction video, he humorously expressed, Raju is obviously the lead of the film, as he is sharing screen space with Aamir sir. His mother added, “When he has his beard, he becomes Raju, and when he doesn't, he’s Rishabh again." Lastly, Rishabh shared his experience of working with his co-stars, calling them “the best team — and that’s Team Sitaare!"

Aamir Khan Productions proudly presents 10 rising stars: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.

Directed by R. S. Prasanna, who previously helmed the barrier-breaking blockbuster Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, now returns with the biggest collaboration with Aamir Khan Productions' Sitaare Zameen Par.

Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Sitaare Zameen Par stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles along with the 10 rising stars.

The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and music is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The screenplay is written By Divy Nidhi Sharma.

The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with Ravi Bhagchandka as the producer. Directed by R. S. Prasanna.

Sitaare Zameen Par is all set to release in theatres only on 20th June, 2025.