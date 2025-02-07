From Farah Khan To Zoya Akhtar: Bollywood’s Finest Celebrate ​Boman Irani’s Directorial Debut 'The Mehta Boys'

New Delhi: The Mehta Boys, Prime Video's latest original movie, has taken the industry by storm, drawing widespread praise from Bollywood’s elite for its emotionally gripping narrative and exceptional performances. Directed by Boman Irani in his directorial debut, the film, which premiered today, explores a heartfelt father-son dynamic, featuring a stellar cast including Avinash Tiwary, Shreya Chaudhry, and Puja Sarup in pivotal roles.

The film’s exclusive screening sparked a flurry of admiration on social media, with industry insiders lauding its poignant storyline, standout acting, and Irani’s visionary direction. The film has quickly become a must-watch, resonating deeply with both audiences and celebrities alike.

The Mehta Boys has struck an emotional chord with viewers, with many Bollywood stars taking to social media to share their thoughts. Actress Kajol praised the film, commenting, “Your first film is already making waves,” while director Zoya Akhtar expressed her amazement, asking, “Is there anything you can’t do?” in reference to Irani’s impressive debut.

Others, like singer Sunidhi Chauhan called it “stunning.” Actress Dia Mirza applauded Irani’s direction, saying he “graduates with a distinction in kindness and gentleness.” Director Gurmmeet Singh was deeply moved, noting, “Never seen so many grown men cry.”

Rasika Dugal admitted she “had to keep one hand on the handbrake to not burst into tears.” Even Farah Khan and Sushmita Sen gave enthusiastic shoutouts, cementing The Mehta Boys as one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

Produced by Irani Movietone LLP in association with Chalkboard Entertainment LLP, The Mehta Boys is now available to stream exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide.