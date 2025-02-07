Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2855143https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/from-farah-khan-to-zoya-akhtar-bollywood-s-finest-celebrate-boman-irani-s-directorial-debut-the-mehta-boys-2855143.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
THE MEHTA BOYS

From Farah Khan To Zoya Akhtar: Bollywood’s Finest Celebrate ​Boman Irani’s Directorial Debut 'The Mehta Boys'

The Mehta Boys, Boman Irani’s directorial debut, is a heartfelt father-son drama that has captivated audiences and garnered widespread acclaim for its emotional depth and powerful performances.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 07, 2025, 04:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

From Farah Khan To Zoya Akhtar: Bollywood’s Finest Celebrate ​Boman Irani’s Directorial Debut 'The Mehta Boys' (Image: X)

New Delhi: The Mehta Boys, Prime Video's latest original movie, has taken the industry by storm, drawing widespread praise from Bollywood’s elite for its emotionally gripping narrative and exceptional performances. Directed by Boman Irani in his directorial debut, the film, which premiered today, explores a heartfelt father-son dynamic, featuring a stellar cast including Avinash Tiwary, Shreya Chaudhry, and Puja Sarup in pivotal roles.

The film’s exclusive screening sparked a flurry of admiration on social media, with industry insiders lauding its poignant storyline, standout acting, and Irani’s visionary direction. The film has quickly become a must-watch, resonating deeply with both audiences and celebrities alike.

The Mehta Boys has struck an emotional chord with viewers, with many Bollywood stars taking to social media to share their thoughts. Actress Kajol praised the film, commenting, “Your first film is already making waves,” while director Zoya Akhtar expressed her amazement, asking, “Is there anything you can’t do?” in reference to Irani’s impressive debut.

Zoya Akhtar

Others, like singer Sunidhi Chauhan called it “stunning.” Actress Dia Mirza applauded Irani’s direction, saying he “graduates with a distinction in kindness and gentleness.” Director Gurmmeet Singh was deeply moved, noting, “Never seen so many grown men cry.”

Dia Mirza

Rasika Dugal admitted she “had to keep one hand on the handbrake to not burst into tears.” Even Farah Khan and Sushmita Sen gave enthusiastic shoutouts, cementing The Mehta Boys as one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

Farah Khan

Produced by Irani Movietone LLP in association with Chalkboard Entertainment LLP, The Mehta Boys is now available to stream exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?