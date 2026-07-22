/From Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai to Bandar: 8 upcoming multilingual films streaming on ZEE5

ZEE5 just rolled out its most ambitious content slate yet, and the sheer range is the story here: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bangla titles, all landing across the coming months. Between big commercial names and smaller, sharper regional bets, there's a lot to sift through — so here are eight picks that stand out.
One of the biggest announcements from the slate, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai brings together an exciting star cast led by Varun Dhawan alongside Pooja Hegde and Mouni Roy. The film is already shaping up to be one of the platform's most anticipated releases.
With Bobby Deol continuing his remarkable run of powerful performances and Sanya Malhotra known for choosing unconventional roles, Bandar instantly stands out as one of the slate's biggest attractions. The pairing alone makes this one of the most exciting films announced by ZEE5.
Mrunal Thakur and Huma Qureshi starrer Pooja Meri Jaan promises an engaging narrative driven by compelling performances. Pooja Meri Jaan is directed by Navjot Gulati.
Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is written and directed by Manoj Tapadia. It stars Kangana Ranaut, Girija Oak and Smita Tambe. Based on true events, the film is inspired by the bravery of doctors, nurses and hospital staff who protected the patients during the 2008 Mumbai attacks at Cama Hospital.
A cast featuring Arshad Warsi, Pratik Gandhi and Tigmanshu Dhulia is reason enough to keep an eye on Ghamasaan. Bringing together seasoned performers with distinctive screen personas, the film is one of the most intriguing additions to the Hindi slate.
Hi! is an upcoming Tamil romantic drama starring Nayanthara and Kavin. Directed by debutant Vishnu Edavan, the film centers on a mature love story between a younger man seeking marriage and a bold, older woman.
Kannada cinema takes centre stage with Karavali, featuring acclaimed actors Raj B. Shetty and Prajwal Devaraj. This title is set to be one of the platform's biggest Kannada premieres.
Closing out the list is Dalimb, a Marathi film starring Jitendra Kumar and Priya Bapat. Dalimb is an upcoming psychological thriller-drama directed by Priya Aven. The plot is set in suburban Mumbai and explores the fragile intersection of memory, illusion, guilt, and love.
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