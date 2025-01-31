From Kantara: Chapter 1 To Jai Hanuman: Rishab Shetty’s Power-Packed Lineup Unveiled, Check List

New Delhi: Rishab Shetty, known for his dynamic skills as a writer, director, and actor, especially with the blockbuster Kantara in 2022, has an exciting lineup of upcoming films. After winning the National Award for Best Actor, fans are eagerly awaiting his return to the screen.

Here's the full-list of Rishab's highly anticipated projects:

Kantara : Chapter 1

Bringing the much-awaited prequel to Kantara, Rishab is set to create a stir with Kantara: Chapter 1. The film promises to be a grand spectacle that will elevate the standards of Indian cinema. The makers unveiled the first look of Rishab Shetty, which caused a sensation as audiences witnessed his incredible transformation. Additionally, Rishab has trained in various martial arts, including Kalaripayattu, for the film. The film will be released on 2nd October 2025.

Jai Hanuman

Rishab Shetty will play the lead in Jai Hanuman, director Prasanth Varma’s sequel to his blockbuster Hanuman. The first look of the film, presented by Prasanth Varma, Mythri Movie Makers, and PVCU, was released, featuring Rishab in a powerful depiction of Hanuman—seated with an idol of Sri Ram held reverently in his hand.

The Pride Of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Rishab Shetty is set to portray the legendary Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Sandeep Singh’s historical epic The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The first poster showcases Rishab in a commanding avatar, wielding a sword. The film is scheduled to release on January 21, 2027.