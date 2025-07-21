Who Is Anant Joshi? From Kathal To Ajey, Meet Actor Headlining Yogi Adityanath’s Biopic

New Delhi: In the evolving landscape of Indian cinema, where compelling narratives and transformative performances continue to engage audiences, actor Anant Joshi is set to take on one of his most challenging roles yet. He will play the titular character in Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi, a biographical drama based on the life of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

At just 35, Anant Joshi has carved a distinct niche for himself in the entertainment industry, seamlessly navigating between web series, television, and films. Born in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, Joshi first rose to prominence with his lead role in ALT Balaji’s Virgin Bhasskar (2019–2020), where his portrayal of a shy yet determined young author drew considerable attention. He went on to impress with notable performances in Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein (2022), Maamla Legal Hai (2024), and the satirical comedy Kathal (2023), in which he played Constable Saurabh Dwivedi.

In 2023, Joshi delivered a standout performance as Pritam Pandey in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s critically acclaimed 12th Fail. His portrayal of a student navigating personal and academic struggles was both nuanced and heartfelt, earning him praise for his emotional range and authenticity.

Speaking about his journey from 12th Fail to leading Ajey, Joshi said, "Working with Vidhu Vinod Chopra is nothing less than training in a film school. He is a walking film institution. Being able to spend my every day on film set with him, it was like every moment was a lesson. I think that learning prepared and improved me so much as a professional and as an artist that I was able to take the challenge to portray Ajey. And I think it all made sense to have done 12th Fail before being able to take on a lead role. A film like 12th Fail taught me to take this responsibility as an actor. And I am glad that Ajey came after 12th Fail."

Joshi also appeared in the behind-the-scenes documentary Zero Se Restart, which followed the making of 12th Fail. In it, he reflected on how Chopra’s mentorship helped shape his character and elevate his craft. Alongside the cast, Joshi underwent rigorous workshops and script revisions to deliver an authentic portrayal of real-life inspiration.

Ajey will chronicle the life of Ajay Mohan Singh Bisht, better known as Yogi Adityanath, tracing his journey from a young man in Uttarakhand to his transformation into a spiritual leader and eventually one of India’s most prominent political figures. The film’s teaser has already created buzz online, with its official trailer expected to drop soon.

Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 1, 2025.