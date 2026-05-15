From Mrs Deshpande to Chandramukhi: 7 Must-watch Madhuri Dixit films and shows on OTT
From romantic classics to gripping thrillers, Madhuri Dixit has delivered several unforgettable performances over the years. On her birthday, revisit some of her most iconic films and shows, including Devdas, Dil To Pagal Hai, The Fame Game and more on OTT platforms.
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Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit: Madhuri Dixit remains one of Bollywood’s most celebrated actresses, known for her iconic dance numbers, powerful performances and timeless charm. From romantic classics to intense thrillers, the actress has delivered several memorable roles over the years. On the occasion of her birthday, here’s a look at some of Madhuri Dixit’s popular movies and shows that you can stream on OTT platforms.
Dedh Ishqiya
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, the comedy thriller follows two small-time crooks, Khalujaan and Babban, whose lives take an unexpected turn after meeting the mysterious Begum Para, played by Madhuri Dixit. Packed with romance, deception and witty twists, the film became widely appreciated for Madhuri’s graceful performance.
Also Read: Happy Birthday Vijay Deverakonda: All about his love story with Rashmika Mandanna and his impressive net worth
The Fame Game
Where to watch: Netflix
In this suspense drama series, Madhuri essays the role of Bollywood superstar Anamika Anand, whose sudden disappearance shocks the industry and her family. As the investigation unfolds, hidden secrets, troubled relationships and financial struggles slowly come to light.
Devdas
Where to watch: YouTube and Apple TV
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s cult romantic drama featured Madhuri Dixit as Chandramukhi, a courtesan with a heart of gold who falls deeply in love with Dev, played by Shah Rukh Khan. The film remains one of the actress’s most admired performances.
Mrs Deshpande
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Madhuri takes on a darker and more intense role as Mrs Deshpande, a woman pulled back into the world of crime years after serving time in prison. The gripping story unfolds as police seek her help in solving a case linked to her past crimes.
Tezaab
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The romantic action drama starred Madhuri as Mohini, a talented dancer trying to survive a difficult life shaped by an abusive father and dangerous circumstances. Her performance and the iconic song Ek Do Teen made her a household name.
Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
One of Bollywood’s most loved family dramas, the film starred Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit as Prem and Nisha. Their love story faces emotional challenges after a tragic family loss changes the course of their lives.
Dil To Pagal Hai
Where to watch: Netflix
One of Madhuri Dixit’s most loved romantic films, Dil To Pagal Hai featured the actress alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Akshay Kumar. The story revolves around Nisha, a passionate dancer who secretly falls in love with her friend and dance director Rahul. However, Rahul finds himself drawn towards Pooja, leading to an emotional love triangle filled with heartbreak, friendship and destiny.
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