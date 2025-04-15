From Strict Diet To Intense Training: How Emraan Hashmi Transformed To Play BSF Commandant In Ground Zero

New Delhi: Emraan Hashmi is set to make a powerful comeback with Ground Zero, a gripping drama based on the life of BSF Commandant Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey. The actor opened up about the intense and transformative journey he underwent to bring this real-life hero’s story to the screen.

To prepare for the demanding role, Hashmi dedicated several months to physical training, followed a rigorous diet, and adhered to a strict sleep routine.

The trailer for Ground Zero has already struck a chord with audiences, offering a compelling glimpse into the life of Commandant Dubey, who led a two-year-long investigation—an operation inspired by one of the most critical missions undertaken by the Border Security Force in the past five decades.

Emraan’s portrayal showcases a version of him never seen before—embodying grit, strategy, and raw emotional depth.

Speaking about his transformation, Hashmi said, “Preparing to play a BSF Commandant was one of the most intense and humbling journeys of my career. These men operate in the harshest terrains, under constant threat, and yet carry an unshakable sense of duty. I underwent months of physical training, followed a strict diet, and completely altered my routine to step into their mindset.

It wasn’t just about wearing the uniform—it was about earning it. What they do for our country is beyond extraordinary, and I wanted to honor that with complete authenticity.”

With its raw tone, grounded realism, and a gripping mission at its heart, Ground Zero serves as a tribute to India’s unsung heroes—those who serve at the most dangerous frontlines, unseen but unbreakable.

Presented by Excel Entertainment, Ground Zero is an Excel Entertainment production, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film is directed by Tejas Deoskar and co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia, Vishal Ramchandani, Sundeep C. Sidhwani, Arhan Bagati, Talisman Films, Abhishek Kumar, and Nishikant Roy.

Ground Zero hits theatres on April 25, 2025.