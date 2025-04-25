From The Bhootnii To War 2: 5 Bollywood Films With Power-Packed Ensemble Cast

New Delhi: The movie slate for Hindi cinema looks very interesting for this year and audiences have been eagerly waiting for some of these highly anticipated projects. From spine-chilling horror to high-octane action and laugh-out-loud comedy, these upcoming releases promise not just gripping stories but also stellar ensemble casts. Whether it’s the eerie thrills of The Bhootnii, the adrenaline rush of War 2, or the madness of Housefull 5, these films are uniting talent across generations and genres making them unmissable cinematic events of this year.

Here's a look at five Bollywood films with power-packed ensemble casts to watch out for this year.

The Bhootnii

The Bhootnii starring Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari, Beyounick and Aasif Khan in pivotal roles. The film is set to hit the theatres on 1st May 2025. The movie is a horror action-comedy that will give you the chills and fun and is the perfect family entertainer that the masses have been waiting for. Presented by Zee Studios, Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Three Dimension Motion Pictures, The Bhootnii is a Soham Rockstar Entertainment production, produced by Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt, with co-producers Hunar Mukut and Maanayata Dutt and a Zee Studio Worldwide release hitting theatres this May.

Housefull 5

Housefull 5 is one of the most anticipated Bollywood releases of 2025, promising a grand dose of comedy and chaos. Set to hit theatres on 6th June 2025, the film boasts a massive ensemble cast of 17 actors, including Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonam Bajwa, Jacqueline Fernandez, Chitrangda Singh, Nargis Fakhri, and others. With its signature blend of humour, larger-than-life characters and star power, Housefull 5 is all set to take the franchise to a whole new level.

War 2

War 2 is undoubtedly one of the most talked-about films of 2025, with excitement surrounding it reaching an all-time high. Starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, and John Abraham in crucial roles. The film brings together an explosive mix of action, star power, and cinematic scale. As part of YRF's Spy Universe, War 2 promises high-octane sequences, intense drama, and a face-off fans have been eagerly waiting for. With such a powerhouse cast and mounting anticipation, the film is poised to be one of the major box-office event of 2025.

Baaghi 4

Baaghi 4 is gearing up to be a high-octane entertainer, bringing together an exciting and eclectic cast. Headlined by Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt, the film also stars Sonam Bajwa and marks the much-awaited Bollywood debut of former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu in the Hindi Cinema. The buzz around the film skyrocketed after the release of Tiger and Sanjay's intense first-look posters, which took the internet by storm. With its power-packed action, fresh pairings, and a mix of seasoned and new talent, Baaghi 4 promises to be a thrilling addition to the beloved franchise.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is one of those films that instantly grabs attention not just because of its quirky title, but also for its refreshing vibe and interesting cast. Starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead, the film also features Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, Akshay Oberoi, and Maniesh Paul in key roles. It's a mix of fresh faces and familiar favourites, which adds to the charm. The film feels different from the usual light, fun, and rooted in emotion and that’s what makes it stand out. There’s something genuinely warm and entertaining about it, and it’s definitely one to keep an eye on.