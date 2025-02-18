'From Wearing 25 Kgs Of Weight To Horse Riding, Sword Fighting', Vicky Kaushal Calls Chhaava His Most Physically Challenging Film

New Delhi: Vicky Kaushal recently appeared on IMDb’s Behind the Scenes segment to share his experience of working on Chhaava - an epic historical drama about Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The film, packed with intense action, large-scale battle sequences, and emotional depth, showcases Kaushal in a transformative role, pushing both his physical and artistic boundaries. During the segment, he discusses the rigorous preparation for the film, the technical challenges of shooting high-intensity scenes, and the heartfelt reactions from his loved ones.

Reflecting on the demanding process of preparing for his role, Vicky Kaushal revealed, “I think for me, Chhaava has been the most physically challenging film that I have ever done tol date. From putting on 25 kgs of weight to undergoing rigorous, continuous training for about a year, including horse riding, and sword fighting, I can't even count the number of action sequences in the film. There are massive crowd scenes with about 2,000 people, 100 horses, elephants, everything going on all at once. We tried to shoot and execute it in the most realistic way. It's not anti-gravity; it's all very real, very grounded, very gritty, with long takes as well. So I think the most challenging part for me was the physicality and all the action sequences..”

Speaking about the final version of one of Chhaava’s most ambitious scenes, Kaushal expressed his amazement, “It has to be the lion moment, because we were all very curious during the shoot. Obviously, a lot of computer graphics were involved,but when we were filming, we used a dummy or sometimes nothing at all in front of us,just imagining the animal,which would be created later in post-production. there's no animal. You would just imagine the animal and it was going to be created in the post. We were all so curious about how it would turn out, and seeing the final result, with the way the frame looks—everything—it's just... this was the shot that surprised me in the most beautiful way”

Despite the grand scale of Chhaava, it was a deeply personal moment that stood out as Kaushal’s favourite reaction to his performance: "When I showed the trailer to my mom and she had tears in her eyes, she gave me the tightest hug and said, 'Is that you?' That was cute, yeah."