Gabru release date unveiled: Sunny Deol-starrer set to hit big screens on THIS date - details inside

Mumbai: Bollywood star Sunny Deol has been on a roll with back-to-back hit projects. Now all eyes are on his upcoming films, especially 'Gabru'.

Directed by Shashank Udapurkar, and produced by Vishal Rana and Om Chhangani, 'Gabru' will hit the theatres on May 8, read a press note.

Recently, in an interview with ANI, Sunny described 'Gabru' as one of the closest films to his heart.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The film stars Simran and Prit Kamani in pivotal roles along with Sunny Deol. It reflects "themes of courage, identity, and resilience ; elements that have always defined his cinematic journey."

'Gabru' boasts of tracks composed by Mithoon andlyrics by Sayeed Quadri, Satinder Sartaj and Anurag Saikya. The film will be distributed nationwide by PVR INOX pictures.

Meanwhile, Sunny is basking in the success of 'Border 2'.

Recently at the Border 2 success press conference,Sunny expressed gratitude to his fans for their love and continued support.

When one of the reporters praised Sunny's remarkable return to the spotlight, addressing him as Sunny Deol 2.0, Sunny quipped, "Itne saal pata nahikahan chupa hua tha (I don't know where I was hiding all these years.)

It's really sweet. I just want to say this to everyone -- work hard, love your profession, don't get disheartened and time is something you never know when it will come and when it will go, but you should be ready for it.)"

He credited his late father, Dharmendra and God's grace for all the success he has achieved.

"Yeh sab mere papa ki blessings and Waheguru di meher hai...The people loved me before as well, and they are loving me even today. Wherever I go, I receive so much love," he added.

Border 2, which was released in theatres on January 23, is inspired by the true events of the 1971 India-Pakistan War and showcases how the Army, Navy, and Air Force fight together as one force.

It brings Sunny Deol back in uniform once again.The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.