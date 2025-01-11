Advertisement
GAME CHANGER DAY 1 COLLECTION WORLDWIDE

Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 1: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani Starrer Collects Rs 186 Crore Worldwide

Actor Ram Charan's Game Changer earns a massive Rs 186 crore gross at the global box office on its opening day, marking a blockbuster debut.

|Last Updated: Jan 11, 2025, 04:59 PM IST|Source: PTI
Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 1: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani Starrer Collects Rs 186 Crore Worldwide (Image: IMDb)

New Delhi: Actor Ram Charan's Telugu film "Game Changer" earned Rs 186 crore gross at the global box office on its opening day, the makers announced on Saturday.

The political action film, which made its debut in theatres worldwide on Friday, marks renowned filmmaker S Shankar’s foray in Telugu cinema after directing several commercially-successful Tamil titles such as “Indian”, “Anniyan”, “Sivaji: The Boss”, “Enthiran” and “2.0”.

Production banner Sri Venkateswara Creations shared a day one box office collection of the movie on its social media handles.

"King size entertainment unleashes in theatres #GameChanger takes a blockbuster opening at the BOX OFFICE #BlockbusterGameChanger GROSSES 186 CRORES WORLDWIDE on Day 1," the company said.

"Game Changer" features Charan as Ram Nandan, a former IPS officer turned district collector with a fiery temperament, who takes on corrupt politicians, including Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister Bobbili Mopidevi, to uphold his father Appanna's vision of a corruption-free nation.

The film also stars Kiara Advani as the female lead alongside Anjali, S J Suryah, Srikanth, Sunil, Jayaram and Samuthirakani.

It is produced by Dil Raju through the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

