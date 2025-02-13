Gandhari: Taapsee Pannu Embraces Action, Performs Her Own Stunts!

New Delhi: Writer-producer Kanika Dhillon recently gave fans a glimpse into the sets of her upcoming action thriller 'Gandhari', starring Taapsee Pannu and Ishwak Singh in crucial roles. The film pushes the boundaries of maternal love, blending raw emotions with high-octane action.

Known for her versatility, Taapsee is taking things up a notch by performing all her own stunts, making the action sequences even more intense. Her dedication and fearless approach have earned widespread praise from the team, including Kanika, who lauded her commitment to the physically demanding role.

Kanika appreciated Taapsee for acing the action sequences flawlessly, she shared, ''They were shooting a tense sequence, which involved a precarious wall climb that Taapsee’s character had to do. Without using any body double, or any rehearsals (while due safety precautions were taken) — Taapsee has climbed up that wall like a panther, in one take! I happened to be on set that day, and as the shot cut, the whole set burst into thunderous applause!''

She further added, ''It was quite impressive to watch, Taapsee has a certain litheness and agility to her that makes her the perfect casting choice for Gandhari. She’s going to surprise everyone with this kind of character that she’s never played before. With Ishwak joining the cast, he has brought to the film a fresh wave of talent and layering to the story, and I can’t wait for the audiences to see the magic that these two have created on screen, under the wonderful direction of Devashish Makhija.''

Gandhari marks the sixth collaboration between Kanika Dhillon and Taapsee Pannu after successful films like Manmarziyaan, Haseen Dilruba, Phir Aaayi Haseen Dilruba, and more. Fans are eagerly awaiting Taapsee’s next, a high-octane revenge drama packed with intense action and a gripping storyline.

Produced under Kanika’s Kathha Pictures, the film will stream exclusively on Netflix.