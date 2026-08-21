/Gandhari: Taapsee Pannu’s action thriller set to premiere on OTT; Check release date here

Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming action thriller Gandhari is all set to release on Netflix. The film brings together intense action and strong emotions, focusing on a mother’s powerful journey to protect her child. It is scheduled to premiere on September 3, 2026.
The action thriller Gandhari will premiere on Netflix on September 3, 2026. Written and produced by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Devashish Makhija, the film highlights a gripping story of survival, courage and a mother’s determination.
The setting is Joypurra, fictional but grounded enough to feel real. Bani, the mother at the centre of it all, sees her world collapse when her daughter goes missing. What follows is a search that pulls her through danger after danger, threats coming from places she doesn't expect.
Taapsee Pannu leads, but she's not carrying this alone. Ishwak Singh, Chhaya Kadam, Swastika Mukherjee, Mita Vashisht, and Jatin Sarna round out the cast, each one playing a role that matters to Bani's journey emotionally and in the action itself.
This is Taapsee in one of her more physically demanding roles yet. Expect intense action sequences, sure, but also a story that never loses sight of what's driving it: a mother's love, her refusal to give up.
There's history here too. This marks another team-up between Taapsee Pannu, Kanika Dhillon, and Netflix, following Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, a film that landed well with audiences the first time around.
Kanika Dhillon shared that the film is about a woman who refuses to be defined by her struggles, calling Bani’s journey raw and deeply emotional. Netflix India also described Gandhari as a bold and emotionally driven action thriller.
Gandhari is expected to be a gripping watch with its mix of emotional storytelling and high-intensity action. With Taapsee Pannu in a powerful role, the film promises to deliver a strong and engaging experience when it releases on Netflix.
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