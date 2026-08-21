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Gandhari: Taapsee Pannu’s action thriller set to premiere on OTT; Check release date here

Taapsee Pannu’s action thriller Gandhari will premiere on Netflix on September 3, 2026. The film follows a mother’s intense and emotional journey as she searches for her missing daughter while facing dangerous challenges.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySamta Pahuja
Published: Aug 21, 2026, 05:37 PM IST|Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 05:37 PM IST
Gandhari: Taapsee Pannu’s action thriller set to premiere on OTT; Check release date here
Image Credit: ANI

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Gandhari: Taapsee Pannu’s action thriller set to premiere on OTT; Check release date here
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