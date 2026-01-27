Gandhi Talks Trailer Out: Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy and Aditi Rao Hydari star in intriguing silent film

Mumbai: The makers of director Kishore Belekar's upcoming silent film, 'Gandhi Talks', featuring actors Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead, on Tuesday released an interesting trailer of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

For the unaware, the film is scheduled to hit the silver screens on January 30 this year.

Taking to his X timeline to share the link to the trailer of the film, actor Vijay Sethupathi wrote, "Not every story needs words. Some are meant to be felt. This time, the screen doesn’t talk. It makes you listen. #GandhiTalks TRAILER OUT NOW. Releasing in cinemas worldwide on the 30th of January. An @arrahman musical."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The trailer shows the film revolves around two men -- Vijay Sethupathi and Aravind Swamy. While Vijay Sethupathi, who has an elderly mother to take care of, comes from the poorer sections of society, Arvind Swamy is a rich person who is into the construction business. The trailer also shows that Vijay Sethupathi and Aditi Rao Hydari, who are neighbours, eventually fall in love with one another, with the latter insisting that they get married soon.

The trailer shows that both Vijay Sethupathi and Aravind Swamy face some major problems in their lives, forcing some drastic changes to occur in their behaviour. We see Arvind Swamy pick up a gun while Vijay Sethupathi is seen holding a small gift, with the phrase "Save me" written on it...

The film has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs as it is a silent film. Speaking about the vision behind the film, director Kishore Belekar, had in an interview earlier, said, “Gandhi Talks is a film about trusting silence. As Indian cinema marks over a century of storytelling, we wanted to return to the medium’s most elemental form pure performance and emotion.”

“The actors embraced that vulnerability completely, and A.R. Rahman’s score became the film’s voice. With Zee Studios’, Meera Chopra’s support, we were able to make a bold, honest piece of cinema,” he had said.

The film is reportedly a black comedy exploring the contrast between Gandhi on currency notes and his ideals, focusing on a young man's struggle for money and crossing paths with a thief.