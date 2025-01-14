Ganesh Acharya Announces Next Film 'Sirf Tum', Teases First Poster On Makar Sankranti, Pongal

New Delhi: Vidhi Acharya's V2S Production today announced the upcoming film titled 'Sirf Tum', presented by Ganesh Acharya. It has been written and directed by Deepak Shivdasani, who is known for his work on popular films such as 'Baaghi', 'Gopi Kishan', 'Bhai', and 'Krishna' among others. The film will commence shooting in the first week of April 2025 in Sydney and Australia.

SIRF TUM POSTERS

'Sirf Tum' promises to be a unique love story that will captivate audiences with its emotional depth and creative storytelling. The poster features a poignant sketch of a boy and a girl holding a pen, hinting at a story filled with emotion and creativity. This intriguing visual has already sparked curiosity and excitement among fans and the film industry alike.

SIRF TUM CAST

While the cast remains a mystery, the anticipation is building for the reveal of the talented actors who will bring this story to life.

The film's unique narrative and the collaboration between Ganesh Acharya and Deepak Shivdasani in association with Soundary Acharya as executive producer are expected to create a cinematic experience that will resonate with audiences.

Stay tuned for more updates on 'Sirf Tum'.



