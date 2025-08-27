Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Take A Look At These Iconic Songs To Celebrate Bappa In Style

New Delhi: Ganesh Chaturthi, the much-loved festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha, is a vibrant mix of devotion, music, and celebration. As devotees across the country welcome Bappa into their homes and hearts, music plays a central role in elevating the festive mood. Whether it's the sounds of aarti or energetic beats during processions, Ganpati songs have become an essential part of the celebrations.

Take a look at these iconic Ganpati songs that bring devotion, energy, and joy to every Ganesh Chaturthi celebration:

Jai Ganesh Deva

No Ganesh Chaturthi is complete without the evergreen “Jai Ganesh Deva”. This devotional classic has been a staple in households and community pandals for generations. Its calming rhythm and soulful lyrics make it ideal for prayer and reflection.

Deva Shree Ganesha

Another high-energy track is “Deva Shree Ganesha” from the film Agneepath. With its powerful vocals and intense orchestration, it adds grandeur to the celebrations, often featured in large pandals and cultural events.

Morya Re

“Morya Re”, from Don, captures the essence of Ganesh Visarjan with its dhol-driven beats and celebratory spirit. It’s a favourite during the final day’s processions when devotees bid farewell to Bappa with joy and emotion.

Suno Ganpati Bappa Morya

The quirky and fun “Suno Ganpati Bappa Morya”, sung by Amit Mishra in Judwaa 2, brings a playful energy that’s perfect for youth-centered events and informal celebrations.

Sukhkarta Dukhharta

Finally, the soulful “Sukhkarta Dukhharta” is a bhajan that touches the heart. Traditionally played during morning and evening aartis, it reflects the spiritual essence of the festival.

Together, these songs create the perfect soundtrack for Ganesh Chaturthi, uniting prayer, celebration, and the unbreakable bond between Bappa and his devotees.

