‘Get ready to be scared’: Vikram Bhatt announces ‘Haunted 3D’ release date

Mumbai: Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt is set to return to the horror genre with his upcoming film 'Haunted 3D', which is slated for a theatrical release on June 12, 2026.



Opening up about the journey, Bhatt said in a statement, "Both Haunted 3D and I have had a bumpy ride till now. Through the tough days of losing my mother and being incarcerated on a whim, Anand Pandit stood by me. There was a time when I even asked him to release the film without me, but he refused. Thanks to his brave and commendable stance, we are now set to release the film on June 12. Get ready to be scared."



Producer Anand Pandit highlighted his long-standing association with Bhatt, saying, "Our association goes back to '1920', and our relationship is beyond work. 'Haunted' has turned out really well, and I was sure we would release it only after Vikram was free from custody, irrespective of how long it took. Now, with him giving final touches, we are ready for release."



The film promises a more immersive and nerve-rattling experience, powered by the latest advancements in 3D technology. Its eerie poster has already hinted at a chilling atmosphere, as per the press release.



Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the update, noting that Bhatt and Pandit reunite after '1920: Horrors of the Heart' for the project.



Taking to his Instagram handle, he wrote, ";ANAND PANDIT - VIKRAM BHATT REUNITE: 'HAUNTED 3D' MOTION POSTER OUT NOW - 12 JUNE 2026 RELEASE... #AnandPandit and #VikramBhatt reunite after 1920: Horrors Of The Heart for #Haunted3D. The makers have also finalized the release date: 12 June 2026. The film promises an upgraded 3D experience, powered by the latest technology, designed to heighten every scare and deliver a far more immersive horror experience."

Also Read: 'I thought I would die there': Vikram Bhatt recalls harrowing Udaipur jail ordeal, says he survived jail without medical help



He added, "The film stars Mimoh Chakraborty, Chetna Pande, Shruti Prakash, Gaurav Bajpai, Praneet Bhatt, and Hemant Pandey. An Anand Pandit presentation, in association with Promoedge Media P Ltd, #HauntedGhostsOfThePast 3D is directed by Vikram Bhatt and produced by Anand Pandit and Rakesh Juneja. Co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Dilip Jaiswal, Rahul V Dubey, Manish Bhushan Mishra, and Sanjay Singh.Worldwide distribution by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures."



'Haunted 3D' stars Mimoh Chakraborty, Chetna Pande, Shruti Prakash, Gaurav Bajpai, Praneet Bhatt and Hemant Pandey.



The film is directed by Vikram Bhatt and produced by Anand Pandit and Rakesh Juneja, with co-producers Roopa Pandit, Dilip Jaiswal, Rahul V Dubey, Manish Bhushan Mishra and Sanjay Singh. It is presented in association with Promoedge Media Company Pvt Ltd and will be distributed worldwide by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures.