‘Ghoomer’ Returns To Theatres On November 7 To Celebrate Indian Women’s Cricket Team’s Historic World Cup Win

New Delhi: As India celebrates the historic World Cup victory of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team, Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher’s Ghoomer is set to return to the big screen. The critically acclaimed sports drama, directed by R. Balki, will have a special nationwide re-release on Friday, November 7, 2025, in honour of the nation’s enduring love for cricket.

Originally released on August 18, 2023, Ghoomer tells the powerful and emotional story of a cricketer who defies all odds and disabilities, guided by a coach who refuses to let her give up. The film beautifully captures resilience, mentorship, and the indomitable spirit that defines Indian cricket.

Speaking about the re-release, director R. Balki said,“I’m thrilled that Ghoomer is releasing again to celebrate the incredible achievement of our women cricketers. Ghoomer was always a tribute to women’s cricket and the resilience of women cricketers. And they did it at the same stadium where Ghoomer was shot. Two matches- one fiction, one fact, on the same pitch. I can’t wait to see audience reactions again.”

The film’s message feels even more relevant today. The Indian Women’s Cricket Team’s recent World Cup win mirrors the very heart of Ghoomer- a story about determination, discipline, and the will to rise beyond limitations. What the film portrayed on screen through grit, grace, and glory has now come alive in real life through the women who’ve made the nation proud.

Ghoomer stands as an ode to every dreamer who refuses to give up and to every coach, mentor, and supporter who helps them rise again. Its re-release not only honours India’s cricketing triumph but also rekindles the pride, joy, and hope that every cricket fan holds close to their heart.

The re-release follows the Indian Women’s Cricket Team’s triumph in the ICC Women’s World Cup.

In a rain-delayed final held at a packed DY Patil Stadium on Sunday, India posted a formidable 298/7, thanks to Player of the Match Shafali Verma’s 87 and Player of the Tournament Deepti Sharma’s brisk 58.

India staged a remarkable comeback after three consecutive losses in the league stage, beating New Zealand to advance to the semifinals, where they chased down a record 339 against reigning champions Australia. On Sunday, India finally met its destiny—lifting the title in front of a sea of blue at home.

