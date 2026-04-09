‘Ginny Weds Sunny 2’ trailer out: Avinash Tiwary-Medha Shankr starrer promises a fun-filled wedding drama

Mumbai: The trailer for the much-awaited 'Ginny Wedss Sunny 2' has been finally unveiled, promising a 'bawaal' family entertainer from Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr.



With the actors in the lead, the trailer offers a glimpse into their mismatched love story, followed by a rollercoaster ride filled with confusion, nok-jhok, and unexpected twists, as the couple gets married.



From fun banter and quirky situations to high-energy family drama, the trailer showcases the coming together of two completely different worlds, promising an entertaining cinematic experience for audiences.

Besides Avinash and Medha, the film also features actors Lillete Dubey, Sudhir Pandey, Govind Namdev, Gopi Bhalla, Nayani Dixit, Vishwanath Chatterjee, and Rohit Chaudhary in key roles.



The trailer of 'Ginny Wedss Sunny 2' was launched on Thursday in Mumbai at a grand event, where the lead stars Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr were present along with the entire team, including director Prasshant Jha and producer Vinod Bachchan.



They interacted with the media, sharing their excitement ahead of the film's release.



"This is a film that I feel every family member would connect with. It brings a love story which starts from infanctuation and goes through heartbreak," Avinash said at the trailer launch.



Medha Shankr also described her film as a "relatable" story, adding, "It has something for everyone."



Presented by Zee Studios and Soundrya Production, 'Ginny Weds Sunny 2' is produced by Vinod Bachchan and Umesh Kumar Bansal.

Written and directed by Prasshant Jha, the film is set to release in theatres on April 24, 2026.