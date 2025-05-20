Advertisement
Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 Cast Attends Divine Ganga Aarti At Rishikesh, Seeks Blessings

The sequel is written and directed by Prasshant Jha, and produced by Vinod Bachchan under the banner of Soundrya Production.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 20, 2025, 11:34 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 Cast Attends Divine Ganga Aarti At Rishikesh, Seeks Blessings Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The cast of Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr, currently shooting in Uttarakhand, took a spiritual break to attend the Ganga Aarti at Rishikesh’s Parmarth Niketan.

Along with producer Vinod Bachchan, the lead duo visited Rishikesh, participated in the sacred Aarti, and sought the blessings of Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswati. They also shared beautiful moments from Dev Bhoomi on Instagram, seeking divine grace and captioning the post, “Blessed to be here, in pure bliss do Had the opportunity to attend the Ganga Aarti at the Parmarth Niketan with the very amazing @avinashtiwary15 @medhashankr@rakeshmadhotra @soundrya.production. Had some beautiful conversations with the @pujyaswamiji and seeked his blessings! Har Har Mahadev!”

The sequel introduces a fresh pairing, with Avinash and Medha stepping into the lead roles. The film’s first schedule has begun in Uttarakhand, marking the start of a new chapter in the Ginny Weds Sunny universe. Ginny Weds Sunny 2 is written and directed by Prasshant Jha, and produced by Vinod Bachchan under the banner of Soundrya Production.

Earlier this month, an agency quoted the makers saying in a statement, "The love the first film received encouraged us to explore new narratives and characters, and with Avinash and Medha, we’ve found a refreshing and dynamic pairing. We are confident the sequel will offer even more heart, laughter, and connection,” theproducer, known for Tanu Weds Manu and Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana."

The original movie featured Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey in the title roles and premiered on Netflix in 2020.

