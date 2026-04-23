Ginny Wedss Sunny 2: When and where to watch, Avinash Tiwary opens up on his chemistry with Medha Shankr

New Delhi: The much-awaited rom-com 'Ginny Wedss Sunny 2' is all set to hit cinemas tomorrow, April 24, and fans just can't wait. Actors Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr are known as one of the most exciting on-screen pairs in Bollywood. Adding to the excitement, the Laila Majnu star has opened up on his chemistry with Medha Shankr. Praising Shankr, who won hearts with her compelling portrayal in the critically acclaimed film, 12th Fail, Avinash revealed that soon after watching the film, he desired to share the screen presence with her.

Avinash Tiwary said, “I saw 12th Fail and I was like, I want to work with this girl. And nearly 15 days after saying this, I received an offer for a film. We were almost supposed to do that film, but it couldn’t be made. We had met for the first time then. Then this film came (Ginny Wedss Sunny 2). The script was indeed exciting, but the time I realised that the film would star Medha Shankr, I went all in.” He also added that Medha is incredibly intelligent and funny.

Avinash revealed that it was Medha who broke the ice on the set and shared, “She was a new person on-set, newer than I am in films. She was so comfortable that she made me comfortable. We say it’s effortless, but you see someone taking efforts, that is really comforting.” He added, “She is the one who took the effort to ease it out, and that just relaxed me so much. And from then on, the conversation was really relaxing and fun. I have genuinely not had so much fun on a film.”

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The trailer for the film was released earlier this month and has gained positive reviews from fans for its lighthearted and breezy chemistry between the new pair. Headlined by Avinash and Medha, the film also features a strong supporting cast including Lillete Dubey, Sudhir Pandey, Govind Namdev, Gopi Bhalla, Nayani Dixit, Vishwanath Chatterjee, and Rohit Chaudhary. The original movie featured Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey in the title roles and premiered on Netflix in 2020.

Watch the trailer here:

The sequel introduces a fresh pairing, with Avinash and Medha stepping into the lead roles. The film’s first schedule has begun in Uttarakhand, marking the start of a new chapter in the Ginny Weds Sunny universe. Ginny Weds Sunny 2 is written and directed by Prasshant Jha, and produced by Vinod Bachchan under the banner of Soundrya Production. Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 is all set to hit theatres on April 24, 2026.

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