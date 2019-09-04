close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kriti Sanon

Glad to be part of female-centric film 'Mimi': Kriti Sanon

Actress Kriti Sanon is happy to be part of "Mimi" where she plays a young surrogate mother, which will also be her first woman-centric film.

Glad to be part of female-centric film &#039;Mimi&#039;: Kriti Sanon

Mumbai: Actress Kriti Sanon is happy to be part of "Mimi" where she plays a young surrogate mother, which will also be her first woman-centric film.

Directed by "Luka Chuppi" fame Laxman Utekar, Kriti considers the project a huge responsibility.

"I am quite nervous. But nervousness is what is so exciting. The fact that I haven't done something like this before, the fact that it's so away from me and it's got emotions I have never experienced, is what is challenging. 

"But at this point of time, I want to do something different, take a risk and push the envelope. I'm glad that 'Mimi' is going to be my first female-centric film,"she said.

According to Kriti, "Mimi" has its heart in the right place. 

"It makes you smile, laugh, weep, feel good, everything," she added. "Laxman sir has a knack of understanding emotions and presenting it in an entertaining manner with a lot of situational humour and characters that you take back home."

"Mimi" also features actor Pankaj Tripathi.

Tags:
Kriti SanonMimiPankaj Tripathi
Next
Story

Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao to star in 'The White Tiger'

Must Watch

PT6M6S

Fresh violent protests by Pakistan supporters at Indian High Commission in London