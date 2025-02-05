Glory: Pulkit Samrat Heads To Punjab For Next Schedule Of His OTT Debut, Watch

Pulkit Samrat is all set to embark on the next phase of his journey for his highly anticipated OTT debut, "Glory." The sports crime series, which was recently announced at a grand event, has already created a buzz with Pulkit stepping into the role of a boxer—a character that seems tailor-made for him.

Pulkit was spotted today at the airport during wee hours as he left for Punjab to shoot the next schedule of "Glory." The actor also took to social media to post a poll story and wrote, "Off to the land of Punjabis.. #Glory."

The series promises to be a gripping tale, and Pulkit's transformation into a boxer has left everyone in awe. The teaser, unveiled during the slate announcement, showcases his dedication and rigorous training, making it evident that he has pushed his limits to embody the role authentically.

Watch the video here:

Produced by Mohit Shah and Karan Anshuman under the banner of Atomic Films, "Glory" is described as a deeply personal and high-stakes story. The series boasts an ensemble cast featuring Pulkit Samrat, Divyendu Sharma, and Suvinder Vicky in pivotal roles.

Watch the teaser here:

Pulkit's fans are eagerly awaiting his performance in "Glory," and his commitment to the role has only heightened the anticipation. As he heads to Punjab for the next schedule, the excitement surrounding the series continues to build.