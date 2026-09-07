/Go and watch Hanuman Ansh in theatres: Varun Dhawan reviews devotional film, calls it 'something divine...'

New Delhi: Made on a tight budget of almost Rs 2 crore, Hanuman Ansh has crossed a whopping Rs 100 crore, setting the box office on fire, quite literally! The latest one to join the bandwagon of praising the movie happens to be none other than Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who went to watch this devotional outing with his mother.
Varun took to his Instagram story and wrote: "Please go to the theatre and watch Hanuman Ansh. I just went with my mom, and it was an amazing experience. Take your parents, go with your friends. I highly recommend this film to everyone. No one had told me to make this video, neither had anyone called me; I just wanted to do this. I have had a connection with Lord Hanuman since childhood, but this is something else. This is a purely made film. I will not even call it a film; it’s something divine. You go and experience it."
"Shobhinaw Satyaa ji is brilliant in the movie. What a performance. And Visha ji, the direction you did, hats off. Brilliant stuff. Please everyone go and watch the film."
hanuman ansh review by @Varun_dvn kitnaa acha or pyara review or msg diyaa hai im always proud of you guys sab log please hanuman ansh dekho jakee or varun apne bhi bol diya h ab toh main janugi jai siya ram #hanumanansh https://t.co/K97EWQtxXZ pic.twitter.com/H1efzihDZ6— varuniacs forever (@varunmylifeline) September 6, 2026
Earlier, actress-politician Kangana Ranaut, Madhur Bhandarkar and Aditya Dhar had showered praises on Hanuman Ansh, extending their support to the movie.
According to trade tracking site Sacnilk, on day 31, Hanuman Ansh collected a net of Rs 22.75 Cr across 7,077 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 144.40 Cr and total India net collections to Rs 122.13 Cr so far.
Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the film is based on the life and teachings of Neeb Karoli Baba, also known as Neem Karoli Baba or Maharaj ji. He is revered by devotees as an incarnation of Lord Hanuman and was known for his teachings centred on love, devotion and service, as per the press release.
Hanuman Ansh features Shobhina W Satyaa, Vihaan S Hegde, Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil K Rastogi and Gulshan Pandey. Produced by Ragini S, Namrata G Singh, Anupriya A Nagar and Vishal Chaturvedi, the film had an all-India theatrical release by Cinepolis.
A journey of faith, humility and boundless love, 'Hanuman Ansh' is rooted in "Bharat's timeless Sant Parampara and brings to the big screen the story of a saint whose message continues to touch lives across generations: love all, serve all, feed all and remember Ram," as per the press release.
After witnessing a massive response in India, 'Hanuman Ansh' is scheduled to release internationally on September 11, 2026.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.