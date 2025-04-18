'Go Give Your Father...' Abhishek Bachchan Applauds Boman Irani’s 'The Mehta Boys'

New Delhi: Actor-director Boman Irani’s debut feature film The Mehta Boys continues to strike an emotional chord with viewers and critics alike, earning praise not only from audiences but also from the film industry’s biggest names. The latest to share his admiration is actor Abhishek Bachchan, who took to Instagram with a deeply personal tribute to Irani, calling the film a must-watch.

In a touching post dedicated to his “dearest Bomzi,” Bachchan urged his followers to stream the film on Prime Video, writing:

“Do yourself a favour if you haven't already... go watch The Mehta Boys on Prime Video. Then, once you're done go and give your father a huge hug!!”

Bachchan highlighted the film’s emotional core, which centers on a complex and tender father-son relationship.

The post also offered a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes dedication Irani poured into the project over the years. “I can't express how proud of you I am,” Bachchan wrote. “I've witnessed you toil over this script for over 10 years and trust me, each moment has been worth it.”

He concluded his message by capturing the emotional impact of the film: “A tear in the eye and a smile on my face. Just how a film should leave you.”

Irani, visibly moved by the gesture, responded with heartfelt appreciation. “It's been quite a journey @bachchan. Your message for #TheMehtaBoys — keep the love coming in,” he replied.

The Mehta Boys marks Irani’s directorial debut and has been lauded for its nuanced storytelling and emotional depth, further cementing the actor’s legacy as a multifaceted storyteller.