'Golmaal 5' based on Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor's 'Do Aur Do Paanch'? Rohit Shetty says....

Mumbai: As fans are getting more and more excited about Rohit Shetty's 'Golmaal 5,' several reports have started circulating on social media, claiming that the latest instalment of the popular comedy franchise is inspired by Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor's iconic film 'Do Aur Do Paanch.'

However, Shetty has now cleared the air, stating that these reports are "factually incorrect."

In a statement shared by the director's team, they stated that the stories are "misleading" and asked media outlets not to publish "unverified" news about 'Golmaal 5.'

"We wish to issue a strict clarification regarding certain news reports currently circulating across online and digital media platforms claiming that Golmaal 5 is inspired by or based on the film."

"We categorically state that these reports are factually incorrect, misleading and completely untrue. We strongly request all media houses, publications, portals, and digital platforms to refrain from publishing or circulating unverified information," the statement added.

Any news, updates, or clarifications pertaining to Rohit Shetty or Golmaal 5 must be verified with us or the official PR representatives at Universal Communications prior to publication; otherwise, strict legal action will be taken. We expect your cooperation in maintaining journalistic accuracy and responsibility. We also request that incorrect reports currently in circulation be corrected or taken down at the earliest," it concluded.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the Golmaal franchise has been making film buffs laugh for almost two decades now. The first instalment, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, which hit theatres in 2006 and became a huge hit. It starred Ajay Devgn, Sharman Joshi, Arshad Warsi and Tusshar Kapoor. Paresh Rawal and Rimi Sen were also part of the first film. Over the years, the Golmaal series went on to become one of India's most loved comedy franchises