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Golmaal 5 release details: Rohit Shetty’s comedy to hit screens on THIS date

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty unveiled the vibrant poster for Golmaal 5, confirming the return of Ajay Devgn and the original cast alongside new entrant Akshay Kumar for the franchise's fifth instalment.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 19, 2026, 01:31 PM IST|Updated: Sep 19, 2026, 01:31 PM IST
Golmaal 5 release details: Rohit Shetty’s comedy to hit screens on THIS date
Image Credit: Instagram

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Golmaal 5 release details: Rohit Shetty’s comedy to hit screens on THIS date
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