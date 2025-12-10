Google’s Most Searched Movies Of 2025: Surprise Comebacks, Big Flops & Saiyaara At No1 — Check Full List

Top 10 Google’s Most Searched Movies of 2025: Google has announced its list of the Top 10 Most Searched Movies of 2025 in India — and Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara, which shattered box-office records, has clinched the No. 1 spot.

Here’s a look at the films that dominated Google searches this year:

1. Saiyaara

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Saiyaara, starring Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday, grabbed the top position. The film became a chartbuster and registered one of the highest openings of 2025.

2. Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1

Securing the second spot, Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 emerged as one of the highest-grossing and most-searched films of the year.

3. Coolie

Rajinikanth’s Coolie took third place. The film also featured a powerful ensemble cast, including Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Upendra, and Soubin Shahir.

Also Read: Who Is The Most Handsome Man In The World 2025? Only Indian In The List Has Drop-Dead Looks - In Pics

4. War 2

War 2 was among the most anticipated films of 2025 and marked Jr NTR’s Bollywood debut. However, despite significant buzz, the film failed to impress audiences and underperformed at the box office.

5. Sanam Teri Kasam

Surprisingly, the 2016 romantic drama Sanam Teri Kasam made a strong comeback in 2025, collecting ₹31.9 crore in 12 days. Following the Pahalgam attack, the film stayed in the headlines when Harshvardhan Rane said he would exit the project if Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane continued to be associated with it.

6. Marco

Marco, starring Unni Krishnan, is the only Malayalam film to make it to the list. Released in December last year on a modest Rs 25 crore budget, it quietly gained momentum and eventually grossed Rs 102.55 crore worldwide.

7. Housefull 5

The fifth instalment of the franchise featured a massive star-studded cast, including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Nikitin Dheer, and Johnny Lever. However, the film was heavily criticised for its humour and vulgar jokes, sparking widespread trolling.

8. Game Changer

Game Changer is a 2025 Telugu-language political action thriller directed by Shankar in his Telugu debut and produced by Dil Raju. The film stars Ram Charan in dual roles alongside Kiara Advani, Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Srikanth, Sunil, Jayaram, and Samuthirakani. Despite massive delays and high expectations, the film’s performance fell short of the hype, keeping it a hot search topic.

9. Mrs.

Mrs. secured the ninth spot, driven by strong word-of-mouth and the buzz around its strong storyline, which prompted extensive online discussions.

10. Mahavatar Narsimha

Rounding off the top 10 is Mahavatar Narsimha, which generated significant buzz for its mythological theme, VFX-heavy visuals, and intense fan interest.