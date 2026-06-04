Governor: Manoj Bajpayee reveals he was 'very bad at Economics,' had to learn basics to play an RBI Governor

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated film 'Governor.' Makers recently released the trailer of the film which has generated significant hype among fans. The film offers a glimpse into the high-pressure world of India's 1990 economic crisis and the critical decisions that shaped the nation during a turbulent period. The film also showcases Manoj Bajpayee in a striking new avatar as an RBI Governor, a role that required extensive preparation and transformation.

"I had to study the basic terms"

In a recent podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia, Manoj Bajpayee spoke about the preparation that went into playing the Governor. He shared that he learned basic terms to make his performance believable. Manoj said, “I’ve played the Role of RBI governor, so I had to study the basic terms and know the information needed. As I was very bad at economics, so for every scene and dialogue. I had to search the terms online because as an actor, everything I deliver it has to be believable. So what does it mean that we have a deficit balance of 1.5 billion if I didn’t understand it.”

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Watch the trailer of the film here:

The film Governor is inspired by real-life events of the financial crisis in the 90's and takes viewers back to one of the most challenging chapters in India's economic journey. The film explores a compelling tale of crucial decisions, political power plays, and conflicts within key institutions. The trailer is packed with tension and drama, and offers a glimpse into a world where every move carries enormous consequences.

The film is directed by Chinmay Mandlekar and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, is co-produced by Aashin A. Shah and features a script by Suvendu Bhattacharyjee, Saurabh Bharat, Ravi Asrani, and Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The film features lyrics by Javed Akhtar, with music composed by Amit Trivedi. The movie is set to be released on 12th June 2026.