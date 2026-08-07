/Governor on OTT: Manoj Bajpayee’s historical drama on 1991 economic crisis streams globally on THIS platform

Prime Video today announced the exclusive global streaming premiere of Governor, a gripping social and historical drama set against the backdrop of India's pivotal 1991 economic crisis. Directed by Chinmay D. Mandlekar and produced by Sunshine Pictures Ltd., the film stars powerhouse actor Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role, alongside Adah Sharma and Noushad Mohamed Kunju. The film is now available to stream for audiences in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.
Set during one of the most turbulent chapters in India’s modern economic history, Governor follows the high-stakes journey of Ramanan, a newly appointed Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor tasked with an almost impossible mission: saving the nation from total financial bankruptcy. Inspired by true events, the story delves into the high-pressure corridors of power as Ramanan faces political infighting, rising public outrage, betrayal, and institutional roadblocks in his bid to steer the country away from economic collapse.
Directed by Chinmay D. Mandlekar and produced by Sunshine Pictures, the Hindi-language financial drama Governor: The Silent Saviour hit theaters worldwide on June 12, 2026. Set against the backdrop of India's critical 1991 economic crisis, the film stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role as RBI Governor S. Venkitaramanan (Ramanan), who races against time to steer the nation away from imminent financial collapse and national bankruptcy. The film features an impressive ensemble cast, including Adah Sharma as reporter Aditi Verma, Noushad Mohamed Kunju as Deputy Governor C. Rangarajan, along with key performances by Madhoo Shah as Vandita, Krisha Kurup as Madhavi, Paritosh Sand as the DEIO Head, and Devaang Bagga as Deepak Bindra.
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