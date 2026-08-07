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  • /Governor on OTT: Manoj Bajpayee’s historical drama on 1991 economic crisis streams globally on THIS platform

Governor on OTT: Manoj Bajpayee’s historical drama on 1991 economic crisis streams globally on THIS platform

Manoj Bajpayee-starrer historical drama Governor, based on India's 1991 economic crisis, is now available to stream globally on Prime Video.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 09:00 PM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 09:00 PM IST
Governor on OTT: Manoj Bajpayee’s historical drama on 1991 economic crisis streams globally on THIS platform
Image Credit: IMDb

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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