Governor: The Silent Saviour - Birthday boy Manoj Bajpayee's upcoming film's FIRST look poster drops today!

New Delhi: Making actor Manoj Bajpayee's birthday even more special, makers of his upcoming venture shared the first look poster of Governor: The Silent Saviour. Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah dropped the posters, making the announcement on social media. This venture marks the first collaboration between actor Manoj Bajpayee and filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

All about Governor: The Silent Saviour

Governor: The Silent Saviour is directed by Chinmay Mandlekar, and features Manoj Bajpayee from the back, walking down a corridor with a suitcase, alongside the tagline, “If I fail… India fails,” hinting at a high-octane legal drama.

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In another poster, a green chair is highlighted with the taglines, “India is on the verge of bankruptcy” and “Yeh sirf kursi nahi… zimmedaari hai,” pointing towards an intense narrative centered around the nation.

Manoj Bajpayee is known for his powerful acting chops and meaningful cinema. Backed by Sunshine Pictures, the film promises to be yet another intense drama. It is written by Suvendu Bhattacharyjee, Saurabh Bharat, Ravi Asrani, and Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

With lyrics by Javed Akhtar, the music of the film is composed by Amit Trivedi.

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The film will release on June12, 2026.

Manoj Bajpayee's upcoming projects

Manoj Bajpayee's upcoming projects include the high-stakes political drama Governor: The Silent Saviour and a biopic on Mahatma Gandhi directed by Sudhir Mishra. He is also set to appear in Ghooskhor Pandit.

He was last seen in Netflix thriller Inspector Zende which came out last year.

Manoj Bajpayee's latest controversy

For the unversed, a PIL before the Supreme Court alleged that the film’s title 'Ghooskhor Pandat', and storyline promote caste- and religion-based stereotyping and hurt the dignity and religious sentiments of the Brahmin community.

However, after the uproar, filmmaker Neeraj Pandey filed an affidavit stating that the controversial title of the upcoming film, earlier titled has been 'unequivocally withdrawn' and assuring that the movie does not insult or target any religion or community.

Denying allegations of hurting religious sentiments, the producer submitted: “I state categorically and unequivocally that neither I nor my Production House had any deliberate or malicious intention of outraging the religious feelings of any class of citizens of India.”

(With ANI inputs)