Govinda announces comeback as actor-producer with upcoming film 'Roopa'

Mumbai: Actor Govinda is all set to return to the big screen with his upcoming film 'Roopa', marking his comeback after several years.
The actor announced the project at a press conference, where he also introduced newcomer Rani Swarnkar, who will star opposite him. Govinda is also producing the film.
Speaking about his return to films, Govinda said being written off by people only made him stronger. Calling it "destiny," he shared that he has always believed in starting again and hopes Roopa connects with young audiences.
"Maybe it was destiny that I was written off so many times. People kept saying, 'Now he won't appear in films anymore.' But I always started again. I pray to God that this film achieves what I've envisioned, something people may not even imagine, and works its magic."
He added, "This film is especially for youngsters. When they watch it in theaters, I hope it inspires them to dream, and to believe those dreams can come true. I won't discuss any spirituality beyond that."
The actor also spoke about his strong belief in numerology. Referring to the number "14" as his lucky number, Govinda recalled how it has played an important role at different stages of his life and said he hopes this comeback marks the beginning of a "new journey."
"Number 14 has always been my lucky number. I believe in numerology, and even my name is based on it. I started believing in it when I was just 14 years old. By God's grace, I signed 14 films in a single week, and that led to 14 years of superstardom. Later, I became a Member of Parliament in the 14th Lok Sabha. After that, I went through a 14-year struggle before returning to films. This time, however, I didn't want to wait another five years. I told myself, 'I'll start again.' Now, I hope this marks the beginning of a new journey."
Govinda was last seen in the 2019 film 'Rangeela Raja,' in which he played a double role. He also appeared in the 2022 documentary 'Naam Tha Kanhaiyalal.'
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