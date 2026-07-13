Govinda announces comeback as actor-producer with upcoming film 'Roopa'

"Number 14 has always been my lucky number. I believe in numerology, and even my name is based on it. I started believing in it when I was just 14 years old. By God's grace, I signed 14 films in a single week, and that led to 14 years of superstardom. Later, I became a Member of Parliament in the 14th Lok Sabha. After that, I went through a 14-year struggle before returning to films. This time, however, I didn't want to wait another five years. I told myself, 'I'll start again.' Now, I hope this marks the beginning of a new journey."