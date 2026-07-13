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Govinda announces comeback as actor-producer with upcoming film 'Roopa'

Veteran actor Govinda has announced his return to the big screen with his self-produced venture Roopa, introducing newcomer Rani Swarnkar as his co-star and citing his belief in destiny and numerology for this new career chapter.

Published: Jul 13, 2026, 08:06 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 08:06 PM IST
Govinda announces comeback as actor-producer with upcoming film 'Roopa'
Image Credit: ANI

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Govinda announces comeback as actor-producer with upcoming film 'Roopa'
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