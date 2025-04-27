Ground Zero Box Office Collection: Emraan Hashmi Starrer Opens On Low Note, Kesari 2 Takes Lead

New Delhi: Emraan Hashmi’s big-screen comeback with Ground Zero has experienced a lukewarm reception, as the action thriller saw a slow start at the box office following its release on Friday. According to Sacnilk, the film earned ₹1 crore on its opening day in India.

Reports indicate that Ground Zero recorded an overall occupancy of just 8.63% on its first day.

On its second day, the movie saw a slight improvement, earning ₹1.54 crore, bringing its total to ₹2.69 crore, based on early trends.

This marks one of the lower openings for Emraan Hashmi in recent years.

Meanwhile, Kesari: Chapter 2, starring Akshay Kumar and Ananya Pandey, has been garnering positive reviews and is currently ahead in terms of box office collections, outperforming Ground Zero.

Ground Zero made history by becoming the first film to have its red-carpet premiere in Srinagar in 38 years.

The movie, inspired by the real-life story of BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, also features an ensemble cast including Sai Tamhankar, Zoya Hussain, Mukesh Tiwari, Deepak Parmesh, and Lalit Prabhakar.