GROUND ZERO

Ground Zero: Emraan Hashmi As BSF Commandant First Look Poster Out, Check Release Date!

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 27, 2025, 10:57 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Ground Zero: Emraan Hashmi As BSF Commandant First Look Poster Out, Check Release Date! Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Excel Entertainment’s Ground Zero is set against a backdrop of courage, sacrifice, and the unseen struggles of those who defend the nation. The film promises to be packed with impressive storyline and performances. The makers have now introduced Emraan Hashmi’s character with a striking first poster.

Taking to social media, the team unveiled a captivating visual of Emraan Hashmi standing with a gun seen from the back against the hauntingly beautiful Kashmir landscape. The poster also confirms the film’s release date: April 25, 2025.

Emraan Hashmi steps into the role of BSF Deputy Commandant Narendra Nath Dubey, leading a high-stakes two-year investigation into a national security threat inspired by try events. 

Ground Zero offers an intense and high-octane action with an emotionally gripping storyline. 

The film is directed by Tejas Deoskar and co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia, Vishal Ramchandani, Sundeep C Sidhwani, Arhan Bagati, Talisman Films, Abhishek Kumar, and Nishikant Roy.

It will hit in the cinemas on April 25, 2025.

